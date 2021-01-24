Photo

In Pictures: Thousands of farmers march towards Mumbai's Azad Maidan to participate in rally against Centre's farm laws

By FPJ Web Desk

A farmer shouts slogans inside a vehicle as he crosses along with others a state highway during a rally to Mumbai in support of farmers who are continuing their protest against the central governments recent agricultural reforms, at Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra on January 24, 2021.
AFP Photo

Thousands of farmers have left from various parts of Maharashtra to participate in a rally at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Monday against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Police have stepped up security at the venue in south Mumbai and personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have also been deployed there. Drones will also be used to keep an eye on the event, a police official said.

The All India Kisan Sabha's (AIKS) Maharashtra unit in a statement said around 15,000 farmers set out for the state capital from Nashik on Saturday in several tempos and other vehicles.

On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and some other prominent leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state will address the rally, the release said.

Check out a few pictures:

Farmers in vehicles cross a state highway during a rally to Mumbai in support of the ongoing farmers protest against the central governments recent agricultural reformson, at Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra on January 24, 2021.
AFP Photo
Farmers in vehicles cross a state highway during a rally to Mumbai in support of the ongoing farmers protest against the central governments recent agricultural reformson, at Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra on January 24, 2021.
AFP Photo
Farmers in vehicles cross a state highway during a rally to Mumbai in support of the ongoing farmers protest against the central governments recent agricultural reformson, at Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra on January 24, 2021
AFP Photo
Volunteers distribute food to farmers sitting in vehicles as they cross a state highway during a rally to Mumbai in support of farmers who are continuing their protest against the central governments recent agricultural reforms, at Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra on January 24, 2021
AFP Photo
A volunteer (C) distributes food to farmers sitting in vehicles as they cross a state highway during a rally to Mumbai in support of farmers who are continuing their protest against the central governments recent agricultural reforms, at Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra on January 24, 2021.
AFP Photo
A volunteer (L) distributes food to farmers sitting in a vehicle as they cross a state highway during a rally to Mumbai in support of farmers who are continuing their protest against the central governments recent agricultural reforms, at Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra on January 24, 2021.
AFP Photo
A farmer shouts slogans inside a vehicle as he crosses along with others a state highway during a rally to Mumbai in support of farmers who are continuing their protest against the central governments recent agricultural reforms, at Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra on January 24, 2021.
AFP Photo
Volunteers collect food to distribute to farmers sitting in vehicles while crossing a state highway during a rally to Mumbai in support of farmers who are continuing their protest against the central governments recent agricultural reforms, at Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra on January 24, 2021.
AFP Photo
Volunteers collect food to distribute to farmers sitting in vehicles while crossing a state highway during a rally to Mumbai in support of farmers who are continuing their protest against the central governments recent agricultural reforms, at Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra on January 24, 2021
AFP Photo
Passersby and members of the left-wing trade Union welcome farmers arriving after crossing a state highway during a rally in support of farmers who are continuing their protest against the central governments recent agricultural reforms, at Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra on January 24, 2021.
AFP Photo

