In Pictures: Thousands of farmers march towards Mumbai's Azad Maidan to participate in rally against Centre's farm laws

Thousands of farmers have left from various parts of Maharashtra to participate in a rally at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Monday against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Police have stepped up security at the venue in south Mumbai and personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have also been deployed there. Drones will also be used to keep an eye on the event, a police official said.

The All India Kisan Sabha's (AIKS) Maharashtra unit in a statement said around 15,000 farmers set out for the state capital from Nashik on Saturday in several tempos and other vehicles.

On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and some other prominent leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state will address the rally, the release said.

