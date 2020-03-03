In Pictures: Students appear for SSC board exams at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mahim

More than 17 lakh students from across Maharashtra appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination for class 10 which began on Tuesday, March 3.

State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairperson Shakuntala Kale on Monday had said that the SSC exam based on the new syllabus will be organised across nine divisions--Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Konkan, Latur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Kolhapur--during March 3 to 23.

Here are the pictures of students appearing for Maharashtra SSC board exams at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mahim: