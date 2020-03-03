Photo

Updated on

In Pictures: Students appear for SSC board exams at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mahim

By FPJ Web Desk

Students appear for SSC
Students appear for SSC
BL Soni and Bhushan Koyande

More than 17 lakh students from across Maharashtra appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination for class 10 which began on Tuesday, March 3.

State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairperson Shakuntala Kale on Monday had said that the SSC exam based on the new syllabus will be organised across nine divisions--Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Konkan, Latur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Kolhapur--during March 3 to 23.

Here are the pictures of students appearing for Maharashtra SSC board exams at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mahim:

In Pictures: Students appear for SSC board exams at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mahim
BL Soni and Bhushan Koyande
In Pictures: Students appear for SSC board exams at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mahim
BL Soni and Bhushan Koyande
In Pictures: Students appear for SSC board exams at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mahim
BL Soni and Bhushan Koyande
In Pictures: Students appear for SSC board exams at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mahim
BL Soni and Bhushan Koyande
In Pictures: Students appear for SSC board exams at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mahim
BL Soni and Bhushan Koyande
In Pictures: Students appear for SSC board exams at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mahim
BL Soni and Bhushan Koyande
In Pictures: Students appear for SSC board exams at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mahim
BL Soni and Bhushan Koyande
In Pictures: Students appear for SSC board exams at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mahim
BL Soni and Bhushan Koyande
In Pictures: Students appear for SSC board exams at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mahim
BL Soni and Bhushan Koyande
In Pictures: Students appear for SSC board exams at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mahim
BL Soni and Bhushan Koyande

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in