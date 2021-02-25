In Pictures: Restored tram car unveiled for public viewing in Mumbai

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday unveiled a tram car restored by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in south Mumbai, a civic official said.

The civic body had earlier displayed the tram car on an elevated podium at Bhatia Baug garden next to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, but due to various reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not open for public viewing.

"The BMC has taken this tram from the BEST and installed it at Bhatia Baug so people could re-experience the past glory of Mumbai," Pednekar said, while unveiling the tram.

The yellow and maroon coloured single-decker tram car is decorated with lights for tourists to enjoy viewing it at night time as well, the mayor said.

Trams were part of Mumbai's public transport system for nearly 90 years and were one of the cheapest and favourite modes of transport for citizens, before they were discontinued from service in 1964.

Check out the pictures: