In Pictures: PM Modi's surprise visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi

In an unscheduled visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi on Sunday morning.

He paid tribute to the Guru Tegh Bahadur and recalled the Sikh Guru's vision for a just and inclusive society.

While bowing to the Guru Tegh Bahadur, PM Modi said that the Sikh guru's life epitomised courage and compassion.

"This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," PM Modi tweeted

"Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society," he added.

