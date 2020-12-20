Photo

In Pictures: PM Modi's surprise visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi

By FPJ Web Desk

ANI Photo

In an unscheduled visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi on Sunday morning.

He paid tribute to the Guru Tegh Bahadur and recalled the Sikh Guru's vision for a just and inclusive society.

While bowing to the Guru Tegh Bahadur, PM Modi said that the Sikh guru's life epitomised courage and compassion.

"This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," PM Modi tweeted

"Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society," he added.

Check out the pictures of PM Modi's surprise visit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on the occasion of the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on the occasion of the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
PTI Photo
People click a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on the occasion of the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur, in New Delhi on Sunday.
ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets people as he visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on the occasion of the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur, in New Delhi on Sunday
ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on the occasion of the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur, in New Delhi on Sunday.
ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayer at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi on Sunday.
ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayer at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi on Sunday.
ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi on Sunday.
ANI Photo

(With ANI inputs)

