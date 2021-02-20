In Pictures: NASA's Perseverance rover shares fresh glimpse of Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover on Friday landed in a deep crater near the equator of Mars. Since then, the robotic geologist and astrobiologist has sent back several glimpses of its surroundings in the Jezero crater. While the rover will undergo several weeks of testing before it begins its two-year science investigation, there have also been some extraordinary photos shared by NASA.

The 45 kilometers wide Jezero Crater is giant impact basin just north of the Martian equator. Scientists have determined that 3.5 billion years ago the crater had its own river delta and was filled with water. The Perseverance rover's task is to investigate the rock and sediment of Jezero’s ancient lakebed and river delta and to look for any signs of ancient microbial life.

