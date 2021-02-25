Photo

Updated on

In Pictures: Mamata Banerjee rides e-bike, protests against fuel price hike

By FPJ Web Desk

Mamata Banerjee herself took the driver's seat on way back to her residence in Kalighat area from secretariat

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rides an electric scooter from state secretariat Nabanna to Kalighat to protest against the fuel price hike, in Kolkata
As the nation sees the price of petrol and diesel skyrocketing at a higher pace, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, today in a unique style of protest against the hike commuted to and from state secretariat Nabanna on an electric scooter. While on way to Nabanna in the morning, Banerjee was seen riding pillion on the battery-powered electric scooter driven by minister Firhad Hakim.

She herself took the driver's seat on way back to her residence in Kalighat area from secretariat in the afternoon. With a placard protesting against the petrol price hike hanging around her neck, helmet-clad Banerjee waved at people on both sides of the road during the seven-km-long journey from Hazra More to the state secretariat in the first half.

She drove the e-scooter till Rabindra Sadan-Exide Crossing when Hakim took it from her again. But, as the scooter entered Harish Mukherjee road, Banerjee was once again on the driving seat till reaching home.

During return she took a different route passing through Vidyasagar setu-A J C Bose Road-Harish Mukherjee Road-Hazra to her home. In the morning after reaching Nabanna following a 45- minute ride, Banerjee slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre saying, "We are protesting against the fuel price hike.

The Modi government only makes false promises. They have done nothing to bring down fuel prices. "You can see the difference in petrol prices when the Modi government came to power and now." She said the TMC will launch a stir against fuel price rise from Friday.

"A middle-class household needs two LPG cylinders a month which they can't afford now. Over 1 crore people in our state also depend on kerosene which they are not getting now," she said. The chief minister was trailed by security personnel on other two-wheelers and two hired yellow taxis as other vehicles followed her a little distance away.

Check out the pictures:

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim rides an electric scooter as a mark of protest against rising fuel prices, in Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with Mayor of Kolkata and Minister in Charge - Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Government of West Bengal Firhad Hakim protesting on the streets of Kolkata. Hakim rides the scooter while the CM sat behind sporting a slogan against the fuel price
The CM was accompanied by Mayor and bouncers while riding the scooter independently. She also wore a helmet keeping in mind the rules.
Mamata Banerjee adressing the media about her protest against the hike in price of petrol and diesel.
With a placard protesting against the petrol price hike hanging around her neck, helmet-clad Banerjee waved at people on both sides of the road
Mamata Banerjee had nearly fallen while driving an electric scooter, however, she quickly regained her balance with the support of the security personnel and continued the ride.
Banerjee was seen sitting behind state minister Firhad Hakim, who rode the battery-powered electric scooter
