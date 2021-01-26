In Pictures: Maharashtra celebrates Republic Day with patriotic fervour amid COVID-19 protocols

In Maharashtra, celebrations to mark India's 72nd Republic Day witnessed patriotic fervour amid COVID-19 protocols.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari led the state by unfurling the Tricolour and took the salute at the historic Shivaji Park in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and other top dignitaries.

The gathering stood in attention as the National Anthem was played. Other festivities included traditional march-pasts by police, armed forces, social and cultural groups, apart from tableaux.

Marking the occasion, Thackeray inaugurated five new divisional cyber police stations and receptions at all 94 Mumbai police stations in the presence of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, Minister of State Satej Patil, Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and other dignitaries.

Check out the pictures of the ceremony: