In Pictures: Maha CM Uddhav pays homage to Sena founder and father Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family, visited the memorial of Shiv Sena founder and his father Balasaheb Thackeray on Tuesday.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas. All of them offered flowers and bowed down to pay homage at Balasaheb Thackeray Smriti Sthal in Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

The memorial, situated in Mumbai's Dadar area, is at a spot where Balasaheb Thackeray was cremated. The park was decorated with marigold flowers as Shiv Sainiks flocked to pay tribute to their founder-patriarch.

