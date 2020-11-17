Photo

In Pictures: Maha CM Uddhav pays homage to Sena founder and father Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary

By FPJ Web Desk

Maharashtra CM and son of BalasahebThackeray, Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray pay tribute to him at his memorial on his death anniversary, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Tuesday.
ANI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family, visited the memorial of Shiv Sena founder and his father Balasaheb Thackeray on Tuesday.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas. All of them offered flowers and bowed down to pay homage at Balasaheb Thackeray Smriti Sthal in Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

The memorial, situated in Mumbai's Dadar area, is at a spot where Balasaheb Thackeray was cremated. The park was decorated with marigold flowers as Shiv Sainiks flocked to pay tribute to their founder-patriarch.

Check out the pictures:

Maha CM Uddhav pays homage to Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary
Photo: BL Soni
Maha CM Uddhav pays homage to Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary
Photo: BL Soni
Followers of late Balasaheb Thackeray in a queue at the Shivaji park memorial
Photo: Bhushan Koyande
Followers of late Balasaheb Thackeray in a queue at the Shivaji park memorial
Photo: Bhushan Koyande
Maharashtra CM and son of BalasahebThackeray, Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray pay tribute to him at his memorial on his death anniversary, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Tuesday.
ANI Photo
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray pays tribute to his grandfather BalasahebThackeray at his Memorial on his death anniversary, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Tuesday.
ANI Photo
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray pays floral tribute to his grandfather BalasahebThackeray at his Memorial on his death anniversary, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Tuesday
ANI Photo
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray leaves after paying tribute to his father and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray at his eighth death anniversary, at his memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
PTI Photo
Shiv Sena Party workers paying tribute to the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Tuesday.
ANI Photo

