In pictures: Indian Navy rescues 186 of 273 onboard Cyclone Tauktae affected Barge P305; operation continues

Three barges and an oil rig with 707 personnel on board went adrift on Monday as Cyclone Tauktae raged. This included barge P305 with 273 persons, cargo barge GAL Constructor with 137 personnel on board, accommodation barge SS-3 with 196 personnel on board and the Sagar Bhushan oil rig with 101 personnel on board.

While the storm may have moved northward and lost most of its intensity, rescue operations along the Maharashtra coast continue.