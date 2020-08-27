Photo

Updated on

In Pictures: Hurricane Laura leaves trail of destruction as it moves across southern USA

By FPJ Web Desk

This RAMMB/NOAA satellite image shows Hurricane Laura reaching the coasts of Louisana and Texas on August 26, 2020 at 19H20 Pacific time,
This RAMMB/NOAA satellite image shows Hurricane Laura reaching the coasts of Louisana and Texas on August 26, 2020 at 19H20 Pacific time,
Photo: AFP

Deemed "unsurvivable" by some, Hurricane Laura made landfall in the southern US state of Louisiana on Thursday as a massive Category 4 storm. Officials have issued evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands who live near the coast of gulf state and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said "extremely dangerous" Laura would bring winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) and "destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage" to Louisiana and Texas.

Keep in mind that the country has already been hit by another tropical storm recently and continues to reel under the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, several hours later, the storm has greatly mellowed. However, the trail of destruction it has left in its wake will certainly take time to recover from.

Take a look:

This aerial view shows damage to a neighborhood by Hurricane Laura outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana, on August 27
Photo: AFP
This aerial view shows damage to a neighborhood by Hurricane Laura outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana, on August 27
Photo: AFP
This aerial view shows damage caused by Hurricane Laura to the roof of an apartment complex on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Photo: AFP
Waves from Hurricane Laura crash on the 61st Street fishing pier on August 25, 2020 in Galveston, Texas.
Photo: AFP
A building that was damaged overnight by Hurricane Laura stands in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Photo: PTI
A person stands next to a hotel that had parts of its roof blown off as Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana .
Photo: AFP
A building with its windows blown out is seen in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Photo: AFP
An escalator is seen in a building that had its windows blown in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Photo: AFP
A Lake Charles police officer helps clear the streets in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Photo: AFP

(With inputs from agencies)

