In Pictures: Hurricane Laura leaves trail of destruction as it moves across southern USA

Deemed "unsurvivable" by some, Hurricane Laura made landfall in the southern US state of Louisiana on Thursday as a massive Category 4 storm. Officials have issued evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands who live near the coast of gulf state and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said "extremely dangerous" Laura would bring winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) and "destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage" to Louisiana and Texas.

Keep in mind that the country has already been hit by another tropical storm recently and continues to reel under the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, several hours later, the storm has greatly mellowed. However, the trail of destruction it has left in its wake will certainly take time to recover from.

