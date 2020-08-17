Photo

In Pictures: Heavy rain lashes India; flooding in many parts of the country

By FPJ Web Desk

Pedestrians walk through a waterlogged Parvat Patiya road during heavy rain, in Surat, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
Photo: PTI

Incessant rain has led to a flood-like situation in various parts of India. Many areas are submerged while others face the threat of flooding. There has also been reports of death, property damage and injuries due to the situation.

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim, even as other states were added to the list. At least seven people drowned in flooded water bodies in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and in Uttar Pradesh 15 districts have been hit by floods. Heavy downpour since August 13 has created a flood-like situation in several parts of Odisha, snapping road connectivity, damaging mud houses and crops, and killing two people.

Seven people were killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat in the last two days as intense spells caused flooding and water-logging, prompting the government to deploy 13 teams of the National Disaster Response Force in the state. And in Karnataka, districts that come under the Krishna basin are facing a flood like situation while parts of several others districts are submerged.

The CWC has issued a flood advisory for several states, warning some hill districts in the north of likely flashfloods and landslides. The advisory for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh said there is likelihood of rise in water levels in several rivers including the Ganga, Sutlej, Ravi, Beas, Ghaggar and Yamuna due to the heavy to very rains forecast there.

In the meantime, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday reviewed the rain and flood situation in the state and directed the officials to undertake rescue and relief operations on a war footing, wherever necessary. The forecast says that heavy to very heavy rains may continue to lash the state in the next three to four days.

A view of Krishna ghat submerged with flooded water at the bank of river Ganga in Patna on Monday
Photo: ANI
Lord Ganesha idols kept at a bus stand during rain, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
Photo: PTI
A man stands with his bufalloes during rains in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 17, 2020
Photo: PTI
A pedestrian walks through a waterlogged street during rain, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 17, 2020
Photo: PTI
Vehicles move slowly through a waterlogged street during rain, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 17, 2020.
Photo: PTI
Villagers in a flood affected area due to the release of excess water from Prakasam Barrage into the Krishna river following heavy rains, in Vijayawada, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Photo: PTI
Firefighters carry out rescue operation in a waterlogged area following heavy rainfall, in Surat, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020
Photo: PTI
SDRF personnel during search and rescue operation after landslide following heavy rainfall in Pithoragarh on Monday.
Photo: ANI

