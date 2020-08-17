In Pictures: Heavy rain lashes India; flooding in many parts of the country

Incessant rain has led to a flood-like situation in various parts of India. Many areas are submerged while others face the threat of flooding. There has also been reports of death, property damage and injuries due to the situation.

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim, even as other states were added to the list. At least seven people drowned in flooded water bodies in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and in Uttar Pradesh 15 districts have been hit by floods. Heavy downpour since August 13 has created a flood-like situation in several parts of Odisha, snapping road connectivity, damaging mud houses and crops, and killing two people.

Seven people were killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat in the last two days as intense spells caused flooding and water-logging, prompting the government to deploy 13 teams of the National Disaster Response Force in the state. And in Karnataka, districts that come under the Krishna basin are facing a flood like situation while parts of several others districts are submerged.

The CWC has issued a flood advisory for several states, warning some hill districts in the north of likely flashfloods and landslides. The advisory for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh said there is likelihood of rise in water levels in several rivers including the Ganga, Sutlej, Ravi, Beas, Ghaggar and Yamuna due to the heavy to very rains forecast there.

In the meantime, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday reviewed the rain and flood situation in the state and directed the officials to undertake rescue and relief operations on a war footing, wherever necessary. The forecast says that heavy to very heavy rains may continue to lash the state in the next three to four days.