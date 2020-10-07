In Pictures: From Chief Minister to Prime Minister, Modi enters 20th year as elected govt head

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday entered his 20th year without a break as the head of an elected government. This includes close to 13 years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and then the Prime Minister of the country.

Modi, who turned 70 last month, started as an RSS volunteer and then served in the BJP's organisation for many years before the party leadership sent him to Gujarat, his home state, as its chief minister in 2001.

Since then, he has never tasted electoral defeat and led the BJP to power in the state three straight times before steering the party to its biggest, until then, Lok Sabha poll win in 2014 and then scripting an even bigger win in the 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, here are some of PM Modi's pictures from these last 20 years: