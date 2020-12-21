In Pictures: Former Nashik MLA Balasaheb Sanap returns to BJP

Former Nashik MLA Balasaheb Sanap joined BJP in presence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadvnavis and party's state President Chandrakant Patil in Mumbai on Monday.

Sanap was in the BJP earlier, then he joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and later joined the Shiv Sena.

"From the past 30 to 35 years I have been in politics and working and have joined many workers in the party. Fadvanis and Chandrakant Patil also told me that I should not go here and there and must come here. Now I am happy to join BJP in presence of Fadvanis ji and Dada, I will keep working for the party," Sanap said.

Meanwhile, Fadvanis said that many leaders will join BJP in the coming days.

