In Pictures: China-Europe freight trains play crucial role in pandemic fight in Europe

Combo photo shows a China-Europe freight train carrying 294.42 tons of anti-epidemic supplies bound for Belgrade of Serbia preparing to depart from Wujiashan railway container center station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province (top, photo taken on May 9, 2020 by Xiao Yijiu) and the China-Europe freight train arriving in Belgrade, Serbia (bottom, photo taken on May 26, 2020 by Shi Zhongyu). Initiated in 2011, the China-Europe rail transport service is considered a significant part of the Belt and Road Initiative to boost trade between China and countries participating in the program. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the service remained a reliable transportation channel as air, sea and road transportation have been severely affected. The freight trains have also been playing a crucial role in helping with the fight against the pandemic in Europe, sending massive quantities of medical supplies such as face masks and goggles. (Xinhua)