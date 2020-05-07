In pictures: Check out the 'Super Flower Moon' on Buddha Purnima

New Delhi: This month's supermoon -- also known as the 'Super Flower Moon' -- will be seen on Thursday and it is the last supermoon of 2020.

The Super Flower Moon will be seen from 6:45 a.m. EDT (4:15 p.m. IST) onwards and according to NASA, the full supermoon will appear from Thursday evening till Friday morning.

During this time, the moon will appear bigger and brighter than usual as it will be near perigee -- the closest approach of the moon to the Earth.

This full moon corresponds to Vesak, also known as Buddha Purnima, a holiday observed by Buddhists across Asia. Sometimes informally called "Buddha's Birthday", it commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.

The actual date of Vesak varies depending upon the calendar in use in the particular country or region, but this year for most areas it falls on or near the day of this full moon, the space agency said in a statement.