Watch: Pics and videos of BMC destroying Kangana Ranaut's office

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished the Bandra office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly carrying out several unauthorised modifications/extensions, officials said.

A team of the BMC H-West Ward pasted a notice outside the office rejecting a reply filed by Kangana's lawyer, Rizwan Siddique, to the Tuesday's notice in which the civic body had listed a series of violations in the ongoing works in her office.

The BMC Executive Engineer said that illegal works were being carried out and the actress had failed to produce the permissions/approvals/sanction for it as per BMC laws.

"Therefore, the work carried out by you as mentioned in the notice schedule is declared as unauthorized," said the Executive Engineer.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and slammed her "enemies". She said, "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy."