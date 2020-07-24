In Pictures: As lockdown ends, toxic foam seen in Yamuna river at Delhi

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, there had been some reports about how nature was healing and recovering as people stayed home and businesses stayed shut. From animals venturing into residential areas, to uncanny clear and unpolluted air -- there were several incidents.
But as cities across the world re-open, it would seem that pollution woes are making a comeback. On Friday, photos of the Yamuna river covered with toxic foam emerged. Photos taken near the Okhla barrage show a heavy film covering the water.
An ANI article quotes a fisherman as stating that toxic foam has been visible on the Yamuna waters for the past two weeks.
As the industrial activity was halted and other commercial activities slowed during the lockdown, the Yamuna river cleaned itself, allowing numerous Indian and migratory birds such as Grey Heron, Ibis and Storks to flock near its waters. A finding by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee revealed that in Delhi, compared to the pre-lockdown days, the river was cleaner by around 33%.
