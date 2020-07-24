In Pictures: As lockdown ends, toxic foam seen in Yamuna river at Delhi

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, there had been some reports about how nature was healing and recovering as people stayed home and businesses stayed shut. From animals venturing into residential areas, to uncanny clear and unpolluted air -- there were several incidents.

But as cities across the world re-open, it would seem that pollution woes are making a comeback. On Friday, photos of the Yamuna river covered with toxic foam emerged. Photos taken near the Okhla barrage show a heavy film covering the water.