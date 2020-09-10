In Pictures: 5 Rafale jets inducted into IAF at ceremony in Ambala air base

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday formally inducted the Rafale jets in its arsenal. Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala air base, in a major boost to India's air power capability at a time the country is engaged in a tense border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

A traditional 'sarva dharma puja', a ceremonial 'water cannon salute' to the Rafale jets and an aerial display featuring various breathtaking manoeuvres by the aircraft marked their induction into the 17 Squadron of the IAF.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

Here are some pictures of the Rafale jets: