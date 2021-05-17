Photo

Updated on

In Pics: Two local militants killed in encounter with police force in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

By FPJ Web Desk

A civilian woman wails near the site of the encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir on May 17, 2021.
A civilian woman wails near the site of the encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir on May 17, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed

Two militants affiliated to Al-Badr terror outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The police informed that security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khonmoh area, in the outskirts of the city, following information about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions, they said.

Two militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, the police informed, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.

Five militants are still active in Srinagar city and these are being tracked by the security forces, the police said on Monday.

Policemen walk near the gun-battle site on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir on May 17, 2021.
Policemen walk near the gun-battle site on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir on May 17, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Kashmiri Muslim women shout anti-India slogans near the house damaged during the encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir on May 17, 2021.
Kashmiri Muslim women shout anti-India slogans near the house damaged during the encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir on May 17, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Villagers look at the remains of a house damaged during a gun-battle between militants and government forces on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir on May 17, 2021.
Villagers look at the remains of a house damaged during a gun-battle between militants and government forces on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir on May 17, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
A civilian woman wails near the site of the encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir on May 17, 2021.
A civilian woman wails near the site of the encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir on May 17, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Security forces personnel near the site of encounter with militants on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir on May 17, 2021.
Security forces personnel near the site of encounter with militants on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir on May 17, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed.

By agencies

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in