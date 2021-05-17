In Pics: Two local militants killed in encounter with police force in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

Two militants affiliated to Al-Badr terror outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The police informed that security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khonmoh area, in the outskirts of the city, following information about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions, they said.

Two militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, the police informed, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.

Five militants are still active in Srinagar city and these are being tracked by the security forces, the police said on Monday.