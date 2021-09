Tourists were seen having the time of their life on shikara boat ride on the waters of the world famous Dal lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

Few shikaras were also seen parked along the world famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:04 PM IST