In Pics: Three LeT militants killed in Srinagar gunfight

Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, involved in the recent killing of a sarpanch in Khonmoh, were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of the city here in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area early morning after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 02:18 PM IST