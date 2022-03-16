e-Paper Get App
Photo

Updated on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

In Pics: Three LeT militants killed in Srinagar gunfight

Sajad Hameed
Security forces near the site of encounter in Nowgam area of Srinagar City. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, involved in the recent killing of a sarpanch in Khonmoh, were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of the city here in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area early morning after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

