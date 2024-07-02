IN PICS: Take A Look At The Marvelous Aerial Pictures Who Won Sienna Drone Photo Awards In The World

Photo by Jeroen Van

The Jiashao Bridge or Qiantang River Bridge, situated on the mighty Qiantang River, lies in Zhenjiang Province of China. The splendid cable bridge is considered one of the longest pylon cable sea bridges in the world. | Photo By: Sheng Jiang

The stunning photo of Cranberries making the formation of a giant red circle is captured by Brad Weine. | Photo By Brad Weine

A geothermal hole, which forms a dragon eye, is captured in Iceland. | Photo By Miki Spitzer

The breathtaking image is captured in Iceland. It shows the beautiful landscape of the small country. | Photo By Brynjar Agustsson

The Fagaradalsfjall Volcano lies in Iceland. The astounding picture shows the aftermath of the volcano eruption. | Photo By Daniel Vine Garcia

This majestic image of a natural rock formation (Factory Butte) is captured in Utah, USA. | Photo By Xiaoying ShI

This picture was captured in a series of a timeline to observe the movements of flamingos, which formed the shape of the mountain. | Photo By Mohammad Alqattan

The picture of the wrestling competition was taken in 2023 in Chittagong, Bangladesh. | Photo by: Sanchayan Chowdhury

This image was captured in O'ahu, Hawaii, USA. The drone photo shows how the waves of the ocean engage with the surfers. | Photo By Matt Dusig

Pelicans (water birds) were spotted in the wetland Estero el Soldado in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico. | Photo by: Guillermo Soberón

The massive crowd gathered in Mexico City to witness a bullfight. | Photo By: Roberto Hernandez

The flamingos were spotted above the breathtaking green lake. The picture was taken in Kenya. | Photo By Silke Hullmann

The Banni buffalo were spotted in Kutch, Gujarat. The picture was taken in the salt desert. | Photo By Raj Mohan

The aerial picture was captured in the village of Kargapazari in Bingol, Turkey. The marvelous picture shows how the village is covered with snow. | Photo By Huseyin Karahan

Flamingos were spotted near Lake Logipi, Kenya. The enchanting image spots the assembly of the migrating bird. | Photo By Paul McKenzie

The night view of urban city of Guixhou Province was captured. The image shows numerous tall buildings. | Photo By Xu Zhang