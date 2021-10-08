e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, 2 others in cruise drugs bustTata Sons wins bid for acquiring Air India at Rs 18,000 cr
Advertisement

Photo

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 07:18 PM IST

In Pics: Sikh community protest against killing of school teachers in J&K's Srinagar

Sajad Hameed
Sikh protesters stage protest against the killing of a Sikh female principal in Srinagar, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sikh protesters stage protest against the killing of a Sikh female principal in Srinagar, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Advertisement

Protests have rocked Kashmir after back-to-back killings of teachers at a school and a prominent pharmacist from the Kashmiri Pandit community. While residents took to streets, several leaders expressed condolences. Amid reactions of shock, videos of cremation surfaced on social media. A heart-wrenching video showed a teacher from Bihar being cremated in Srinagar as his family couldn’t afford to bring the body to their hometown.


The last rites of the slain principal of a government school in Eidgah locality of the city were performed on Friday amidst a protest by members of the Sikh community.

ALSO READ

Centre must take immediate steps for ensuring safety of all citizens in Jammu and Kashmir, says...
Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 07:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal