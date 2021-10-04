In Pics: Schools reopen across Mumbai after 18 months, teachers welcome students with roses

Schools across Maharashtra and Mumbai city reopened after long hiatus which was followed by an outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.



To make all of them feel welcome, schools across the state ushered in the first day in different ways. A school in Mumbai's Sakinaka welcomed its students with roses. Apart from that, norms related to COVID-19 were also followed.



Samata Vidya Mandir School in Sakinaka welcomed its students with roses. Regular temperature checks and sanitizers were used at regular basis.



Don Bosco School and Junior college, Borivali reopened today for classes 8 to 12 with 40 per cent capacity.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 08:21 PM IST