 Sara Taendulkar Shares Glimpses Of Her Istanbul Trip; From Palaces To Streets, See pics!
e-Paper Get App
HomePhoto-gallerySara Taendulkar Shares Glimpses Of Her Istanbul Trip; From Palaces To Streets, See pics!

Sara Taendulkar Shares Glimpses Of Her Istanbul Trip; From Palaces To Streets, See pics!

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, recently shared photos of her luxurious vacation with friends in Istanbul on her Instagram account.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Sara Tendulkar's Latest Trip To Istanbul with frineds | Instagram (@saratendulkar)
Dolmabahce Palace is situated in the Besiktas district of Istanbul, Turkey. The palace, which was the residence of the Ottoman Sultans from 1896, is known for its stunning architecture.

Dolmabahce Palace is situated in the Besiktas district of Istanbul, Turkey. The palace, which was the residence of the Ottoman Sultans from 1896, is known for its stunning architecture. | Instagram (@saratendulkar)

Sara Tendulkar shared photos on Instagram with a caption

Sara Tendulkar shared photos on Instagram with a caption "A stroll in Istanbul." | Instagram (@saratendulkar)

Sara was seen enjoying her overseas trip while roaming the streets of the city on a bright, sunny day.

Sara was seen enjoying her overseas trip while roaming the streets of the city on a bright, sunny day. | Instagram (@saratendulkar)

The white, structured gateway of Dolmabahce Palace, located on the left bank of the Bosphorus, stands tall in the open blue sky.

The white, structured gateway of Dolmabahce Palace, located on the left bank of the Bosphorus, stands tall in the open blue sky. | Instagram (@saratendulkar)

Sara Tendulkar was accompanied by her friends and she paired her skinny top with black pants and white shoes.

Sara Tendulkar was accompanied by her friends and she paired her skinny top with black pants and white shoes. | Instagram (@saratendulkar)

Sara also visited Sultanahmet Square, which is considered the heart of the city. The public square is one of the famous landmarks in the city.

Sara also visited Sultanahmet Square, which is considered the heart of the city. The public square is one of the famous landmarks in the city. | Instagram (@saratendulkar)

Sara wore a high-thigh slit pink skirt and paired it with a white top, and posed with her friends against the Dolmabahce Palace .

Sara wore a high-thigh slit pink skirt and paired it with a white top, and posed with her friends against the Dolmabahce Palace . | Instagram (@saratendulkar)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s Jaane Jaan Themed Birthday Celebration

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s Jaane Jaan Themed Birthday Celebration

Mughal-E-Azam Turns 63: 10 Unknown Facts About Madhubala-Dilip Kumar Starrer You Must Know

Mughal-E-Azam Turns 63: 10 Unknown Facts About Madhubala-Dilip Kumar Starrer You Must Know

Bhumi Pednekar Returns To Mumbai With Rumoured BF Yash After Birthday Bash

Bhumi Pednekar Returns To Mumbai With Rumoured BF Yash After Birthday Bash

BTS' V Flaunts His Blonde Hair IN WeVerse LIVE Making Fans Go AWW

BTS' V Flaunts His Blonde Hair IN WeVerse LIVE Making Fans Go AWW