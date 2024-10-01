Sara Taendulkar Shares Glimpses Of Her Istanbul Trip; From Palaces To Streets, See pics!

Sara Tendulkar's Latest Trip To Istanbul with frineds | Instagram (@saratendulkar)

Dolmabahce Palace is situated in the Besiktas district of Istanbul, Turkey. The palace, which was the residence of the Ottoman Sultans from 1896, is known for its stunning architecture. | Instagram (@saratendulkar)

Sara Tendulkar shared photos on Instagram with a caption "A stroll in Istanbul." | Instagram (@saratendulkar)

Sara was seen enjoying her overseas trip while roaming the streets of the city on a bright, sunny day. | Instagram (@saratendulkar)

The white, structured gateway of Dolmabahce Palace, located on the left bank of the Bosphorus, stands tall in the open blue sky. | Instagram (@saratendulkar)

Sara Tendulkar was accompanied by her friends and she paired her skinny top with black pants and white shoes. | Instagram (@saratendulkar)

Sara also visited Sultanahmet Square, which is considered the heart of the city. The public square is one of the famous landmarks in the city. | Instagram (@saratendulkar)