In Pics: PM Modi shares glimpses of India's Pavilion at Dubai's Expo 2020

After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East's first world's fair opened Friday in Dubai, with hopes that the months-long extravaganza will draw both visitors and global attention to this desert-turned-dreamscape.

The coronavirus pandemic pushed back Expo 2020 a year and could affect how many people flock to the United Arab Emirates. But the six-month-long exhibition still offers Dubai a momentous opportunity to showcase its unique East-meets-West appeal as a place where all are welcome for business.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared glimpses of India's pavilion at the expo on his social media and urged everyone to visit and explore the 'countless avenues of economic and cultural cooperation'.

"I call upon all those at the #Expo2020Dubai to visit the India Pavilion for a glimpse of India and to come to our nation to explore the countless avenues of economic and cultural cooperation. #IndiaAtDubaiExpo", PM Modi wrote.

"The theme of our pavilion is ‘Openness, Opportunity, Growth’ - principles which India is committed to. It highlights India’s diversity and investment potential", the Prime Minister added while sharing pictures.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 08:46 PM IST