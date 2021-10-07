In Pics: PM Modi praises Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for effective COVID-19 management

Prime minister Narendra Modi has approved the vision of young energetic chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, determined to make Uttarakhand as the number one state of the country in the next few years.

Addressing the program held at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, prime minister Modi addressing chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as the “Mitra” (a friend) quoted him as the young, energetic and enthusiastic chief minister.

Born in a simple military family, it is only because of his ability, Pushkar Singh Dhami was successfully able to make his name at the world forum, prime minister Modi said. He described Dhami as a young loving chief minister full of enthusiasm.

Prime minister has assured that in the next three-year, 22-year-old Uttarakhand to be included in the top states of the country with the help of a double engine.

Prime Minister said that in the next few years, Uttarakhand will be completed 25 years of formation and this is the right time that the Central Government with a young and energetic team should take the dreams of the people here to new heights.

Praising the Covid-19 vaccination campaign being run on a war footing by the Dhami government, Prime Minister Modi said that it is the result of the effective management of the state government that Uttarakhand will soon become a state with 100 per cent vaccination.

With all this, it is clear from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the road map of development that chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is following with youthful thinking, in future, Uttarakhand will be one of the leading states of the country in every field.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:23 PM IST