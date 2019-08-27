In Pics: P V Sindhu returns home to grand welcome; meets PM Modi, sports minister Rijiju

India's first badminton world champion P V Sindhu was welcomed exuberantly on her return to the country and promised to work harder to clinch more medals.
The Olympic silver-medallist, who out-played Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in a lop-sided final of the big event in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met newly crowned world champion P.V. Sindhu and wished luck to the ace shuttler for her future endeavours
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju presented a Rs 10 lakh cheque to P V Sindhu for her historic triumph at the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.
(Agencies)
Here are the pictures of badminton world champion P V Sindhu's grand welcome.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)