Photo

Updated on

In Pics: P V Sindhu returns home to grand welcome; meets PM Modi, sports minister Rijiju

By FPJ Web Desk

P V Sindhu
P V Sindhu
Photo Credit: Twitter/Video Grab

India's first badminton world champion P V Sindhu was welcomed exuberantly on her return to the country and promised to work harder to clinch more medals.

The Olympic silver-medallist, who out-played Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in a lop-sided final of the big event in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met newly crowned world champion P.V. Sindhu and wished luck to the ace shuttler for her future endeavours

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju presented a Rs 10 lakh cheque to P V Sindhu for her historic triumph at the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

(Agencies)

Here are the pictures of badminton world champion P V Sindhu's grand welcome.

PV Sindhu welcomed at IGI Airport on her return from Switzerland after winning the BWF World Championships, the first-ever Indian shuttler to achieve the feat
PV Sindhu welcomed at IGI Airport on her return from Switzerland after winning the BWF World Championships, the first-ever Indian shuttler to achieve the feat
ANI Photo
World champion PV Sindhu returns India with hero's welcome
World champion PV Sindhu returns India with hero's welcome
Photo Credit: Twitter
Delhi: PV Sindhu welcomed at IGI Airport on her return from Switzerland after winning the BWF World Championships, the first-ever Indian shuttler to achieve the feat; says, "a great moment for me. I am really very proud to be an Indian"
Delhi: PV Sindhu welcomed at IGI Airport on her return from Switzerland after winning the BWF World Championships, the first-ever Indian shuttler to achieve the feat; says, "a great moment for me. I am really very proud to be an Indian"
ANI Photo
Hyderabad: Family of PV Sindhu celebrates after she became the first Indian to win BWF World Championships gold medal in Basel, Switzerland.
Hyderabad: Family of PV Sindhu celebrates after she became the first Indian to win BWF World Championships gold medal in Basel, Switzerland.
ANI Photo
Hyderabad: Family of PV Sindhu celebrates after she became the first Indian to win BWF World Championships gold medal in Basel, Switzerland.
Hyderabad: Family of PV Sindhu celebrates after she became the first Indian to win BWF World Championships gold medal in Basel, Switzerland.
ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates World Champion PV Sindhu for her win in the badminton World Championships during a meeting, in New Delhi. Sindhu became the first Indian to win the badminton World Championships by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final in Basel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates World Champion PV Sindhu for her win in the badminton World Championships during a meeting, in New Delhi. Sindhu became the first Indian to win the badminton World Championships by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final in Basel
PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets World Champion PV Sindhu, in New Delhi. Sindhu became the first Indian to win the badminton World Championships by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final in Basel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets World Champion PV Sindhu, in New Delhi. Sindhu became the first Indian to win the badminton World Championships by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final in Basel
PTI Photo
PM Narendra Modi: India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory. Happy to have met PV Sindhu. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours.
PM Narendra Modi: India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory. Happy to have met PV Sindhu. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours.
ANI Photo
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju meets Badminton Player PV Sindhu after winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships, at his residence in New Delhi
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju meets Badminton Player PV Sindhu after winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships, at his residence in New Delhi
ANI Photo
Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju met shuttler PV Sindhu, earlier today, and presented a Rs 10 lakhs cheque to her for winning a gold medal in BWF World Championships.
Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju met shuttler PV Sindhu, earlier today, and presented a Rs 10 lakhs cheque to her for winning a gold medal in BWF World Championships.
ANI Photo
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju meets Badminton Player PV Sindhu after winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships, at his residence in New Delhi, Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand also present
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju meets Badminton Player PV Sindhu after winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships, at his residence in New Delhi, Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand also present
ANI Photo
India's Pusarla Sindhu in action during her semi final women's singles match against China's Chen Yu Fei during 2019 Badminton World Championships at St. Jakobshalle Basel in Basel
India's Pusarla Sindhu in action during her semi final women's singles match against China's Chen Yu Fei during 2019 Badminton World Championships at St. Jakobshalle Basel in Basel
ANI/REUTERS Photo
India's Pusarla Sindhu reacts during her final women's singles match against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in 2019 Badminton World Championships at St. Jakobshalle Basel in Basel
India's Pusarla Sindhu reacts during her final women's singles match against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in 2019 Badminton World Championships at St. Jakobshalle Basel in Basel
ANI/REUTERS Photo
India's Pusarla Sindhu in action during her final women's singles match against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara during 2019 Badminton World Championships at St. Jakobshalle Basel in Basel
India's Pusarla Sindhu in action during her final women's singles match against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara during 2019 Badminton World Championships at St. Jakobshalle Basel in Basel
ANI/REUTERS Photo
India's Pusarla Sindhu celebrates on the podium with her gold medal after winning the women's singles final 2019 -Badminton World Championships at St. Jakobshalle Basel in Basel
India's Pusarla Sindhu celebrates on the podium with her gold medal after winning the women's singles final 2019 -Badminton World Championships at St. Jakobshalle Basel in Basel
ANI/REUTERS Photo

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in