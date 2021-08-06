Photo

In Pics: Opposition stage protest extending solidarity to protesting farmers in Delhi's Jantar Mantar

By FPJ Web Desk

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with other opposition parties leaders visit farmers Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug, 6, 2021. Farmers have been agitating against the three farm reform laws.
(PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Farmers protesting the central laws have been holding a 'Kisan sansad', or 'farmers' parliament' during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament to draw attention to their demands.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and leaders from 14 opposition parties staged a joint protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday to underline support for farmers agitating against the centre's farm laws.

Farmer leader Darshan Pal speaks during the farmers protest against the new farm laws at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other leaders of Opposition to join farmers protest against farm laws at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other party leaders speaks to the media as he joins the farmers protest against the new farm laws at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other leaders of Opposition to join farmers protest against farm laws at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Opposition leaders take part in a farmers protest against farm laws at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday.
Indias Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi (C) attends a symbolic assembly staged by the protesting farmers urging to revoke the new agriculture laws, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on August 6, 2021.
(Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)
MP Rahul Gandhi along with others opposition parties leaders visit Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Friday, Aug, 6, 2021.
(PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with other opposition parties leaders visit farmers Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug, 6, 2021. Farmers have been agitating against the three farm reform laws.
(PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Kerala Left party MPs and Congress MPs hold placards during a protest demanding withdrawal of Lakshadweep Chief Administrator in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue, at Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday.
Kerala Left party MPs and Congress MPs hold placards during a protest demanding withdrawal of Lakshadweep Chief Administrator in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue, at Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday.
