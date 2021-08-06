In Pics: Opposition stage protest extending solidarity to protesting farmers in Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Farmers protesting the central laws have been holding a 'Kisan sansad', or 'farmers' parliament' during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament to draw attention to their demands.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and leaders from 14 opposition parties staged a joint protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday to underline support for farmers agitating against the centre's farm laws.
