In pics: One thermal scanner at Kurla Terminus to manage thousands of migrant workers leaving Mumbai amid coronavirus outbreak

This was waiting to happen, it appears. Thousands o people - mainly daily wage workers thronged at Kurla Terminus to leave the city as Mumbai witnesses a shutdown. The workers, who won't have any income during this time, waited in line to be thermally checked. However, how long it will take to check everyone is a topic of concern. What's worse: Kurla Terminus has only one thermal checker and it's getting difficult for the official to manage everyone.
Free Press Journal Photographer BL Soni managed to capture some of the scenes at the station.
Do note that despite the rows of people standing at a fair distance from each other, thre was no gap between individuals standing in the same row.
Earlier, on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the railways and buses in Mumbai cannot be stopped amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the 10,048 lives and infected 246,005 globally.
He said that the lower-income groups and those working in the health and other important sectors travel through the local trains and buses, and hence, noted that the life-line of Mumbai, its local trains, and buses cannot be stopped.
The Chief Minister said that the next 15 days are extremely crucial in the fight against the pandemic. He added that all the offices and shops in the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur will be shut down from midnight of March 20 till March 31. However, he said that the essential commodities like medicines, milk, ration shops and banks will remain open during the period.
