In pics: One thermal scanner at Kurla Terminus to manage thousands of migrant workers leaving Mumbai amid coronavirus outbreak

This was waiting to happen, it appears. Thousands o people - mainly daily wage workers thronged at Kurla Terminus to leave the city as Mumbai witnesses a shutdown. The workers, who won't have any income during this time, waited in line to be thermally checked. However, how long it will take to check everyone is a topic of concern. What's worse: Kurla Terminus has only one thermal checker and it's getting difficult for the official to manage everyone.

Free Press Journal Photographer BL Soni managed to capture some of the scenes at the station.

Do note that despite the rows of people standing at a fair distance from each other, thre was no gap between individuals standing in the same row.