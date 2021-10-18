In Pics: Northern states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand witnesses first snowfall of the season

Dhankhar village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district received fresh snowfall on Monday. The village was seen covered with a thick blanket of snow following the fresh fall.

Higher Himalayan region of Dharchula of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district too witnessed snowfall on Monday.

Heavy snowfall following the incessant rain in Darma valley, Panchachuli base and other areas in the higher Himalayan region of Dharchula disrupted the traffic movement.

The IMD also reported that the mercury has dropped in the district, especially in Pipalkoti, Ghat, Pokhari areas, including district headquarter Gopeshwar. The areas at the higher altitude have also received snowfall.

