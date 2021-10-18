e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra: Amusement parks to reopen from Oct 22; timings of restaurants and shops to be extended
Advertisement

Photo

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 06:11 PM IST

In Pics: Northern states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand witnesses first snowfall of the season

FPJ Web Desk
Himachal Pradesh: Dhankhar village receives fresh snowfall, in Lahaul-Spiti on Monday. | ANI

Himachal Pradesh: Dhankhar village receives fresh snowfall, in Lahaul-Spiti on Monday. | ANI

Advertisement

Dhankhar village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district received fresh snowfall on Monday. The village was seen covered with a thick blanket of snow following the fresh fall.

Higher Himalayan region of Dharchula of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district too witnessed snowfall on Monday.

Heavy snowfall following the incessant rain in Darma valley, Panchachuli base and other areas in the higher Himalayan region of Dharchula disrupted the traffic movement.

The IMD also reported that the mercury has dropped in the district, especially in Pipalkoti, Ghat, Pokhari areas, including district headquarter Gopeshwar. The areas at the higher altitude have also received snowfall.

Himachal Pradesh, Oct 18 (ANI): Dhankhar village receives fresh snowfall, in Lahaul-Spiti on Monday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

Advertisement

ALSO READ

In Photos: Higher reaches of Kashmir witness season's first snowfall ending the extended summer

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 06:11 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal