In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the city looked on Wednesday

The number of corona fatalities in the state rose to 16, with the death of five patients, including three females, in the city on Wednesday. Three more deaths have been reported in the city but these were yet to be confirmed by the state health department.

The number of positive cases in Maharashtra is currently 33, of which 30 are from Mumbai, two from Pune and one from Buldana, taking the total number to 335.

According to the public health department, 245 positive corona cases have been reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), of which 190 are from Mumbai and 55 from Navi Mumbai.

