In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the city looked on Wednesday

By FPJ Web Desk

From one rupee clinic checking citizen's health door to door by Thermal Screening to government employees catching bus, here is how Mumbai looked on Wednesday

Empty Bandra's suburban Railway Station.
BL Soni

The number of corona fatalities in the state rose to 16, with the death of five patients, including three females, in the city on Wednesday. Three more deaths have been reported in the city but these were yet to be confirmed by the state health department.

The number of positive cases in Maharashtra is currently 33, of which 30 are from Mumbai, two from Pune and one from Buldana, taking the total number to 335.

According to the public health department, 245 positive corona cases have been reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), of which 190 are from Mumbai and 55 from Navi Mumbai.

From one rupee clinic checking citizen's health door to door by Thermal Screening to government employees catching bus, here is how Mumbai looked on Wednesday:

Empty Bandra's suburban Railway Station.
BL Soni
Migrant workers sitting on Tilak Nagar Railway track.
BL Soni
After Lockdown 450 migrant workers stay in Tilak Nagar Railway Track.
BL Soni
Tilak Nagar Railway station platform bridge.
BL Soni
Government employees waiting for bus at CSMT
Bhushan Koyande
Government employees rush to catch state transportbus at CSMT.
Bhushan Koyande
Mumbai Policr outside selaed Vatsu apartment in Bandra.
BL Soni
One rupee clinic doctors organised door to door Coronavirus temperature checkup at Prabhat Nagar, Chandivali.
BL Soni
One rupee clinic doctors organised door to door Coronavirus temperature checkup at Prabhat Nagar, Chandivali.
BL Soni
Volunteers of Shri Ram Mitra mandal in Dongri worship the palanquin on the eve of Ram Navmi, the pandal has decided not to celebrate the Ram Navmi on alarge scale in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, in Mumbai.
Bhushan Koyande

