In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the city looked on Saturday

Crawford Market vegetable Shop Lockdown Effect
A desert view of Dhobi Ghat during day-4 the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus pandemic
Horses ride in road lockdown of the corona virus, at Dharavi
Social workers distributed free meals to homeless people during the day 4,of a nationwide lockdown of the corona virus
