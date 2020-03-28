Photo

Updated on

In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the city looked on Saturday

By Free Press Journal

Police Naka Bandi in lockdown of the corona virus at Dahisar Check Naka
Police Naka Bandi in lockdown of the corona virus at Dahisar Check Naka
Photo by BL SONI

Crawford Market vegetable Shop Lockdown Effect

Photo by BL SONI
Photo by BL SONI

 

A desert view of Dhobi Ghat during day-4 the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Photo by Bhushan Koyande

Horses ride in road lockdown of the corona virus, at Dharavi

Photo by BL SONI
Photo by BL SONI

Social workers distributed free meals to homeless people during the day 4,of a nationwide lockdown of the corona virus

Photo by BL SONI
Photo by BL SONI

