Photo

Updated on

In Pics: Mumbai continues to follow self-isolation as public places look less crowded

By FPJ Web Desk

Tthe number of cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) touched 21 after three people were detected with Covid-19, comprising two from the metropolis and one from Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district.

Mumbai's crowded Marine drive looks deserted during coronavirus pandemic.
Mumbai's crowded Marine drive looks deserted during coronavirus pandemic.
BL Soni

The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra climbed to 52 after four more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, state health department officials said.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) touched 21 after three people were detected with Covid-19, comprising two from the metropolis and one from Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district.

All beaches in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are near-deserted, as also the prominent hill stations in the Western Ghats, resorts, wildlife sanctuaries, tourist destinations etc.

All major places of worship like temples, churches, mosques-mausoleums and gurdwaras have shut their doors for devotees while some religious organisations and sects are now offering online prayers, namaz etc. to keep the crowd and the virus away.

Gateway of India in Mumbai during coronavirus pandemic.
Gateway of India in Mumbai during coronavirus pandemic.
BL Soni
Mumbai's crowded Marine drive looks deserted during coronavirus pandemic.
Mumbai's crowded Marine drive looks deserted during coronavirus pandemic.
BL Soni
Churchgate Railway Station observes less crowd.
Churchgate Railway Station observes less crowd.
BL Soni
Empty Mumbai Locals since Government has issued work from home .
Empty Mumbai Locals since Government has issued work from home .
BL Soni
Haji Ali
Haji Ali
Salman Ansari
Grant Road market
Grant Road market
BL Soni
Sparse crowd in Dadar market.
Sparse crowd in Dadar market.
BL Soni
Empty Airport as many flights have been suspended to fight coronavirus pandemic.
Empty Airport as many flights have been suspended to fight coronavirus pandemic.
BL Soni
A worker relaxing since markets are closed in Grant Road.
A worker relaxing since markets are closed in Grant Road.
BL Soni

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in