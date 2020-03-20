In Pics: Mumbai continues to follow self-isolation as public places look less crowded

The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra climbed to 52 after four more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, state health department officials said.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) touched 21 after three people were detected with Covid-19, comprising two from the metropolis and one from Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district.

All beaches in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are near-deserted, as also the prominent hill stations in the Western Ghats, resorts, wildlife sanctuaries, tourist destinations etc.

All major places of worship like temples, churches, mosques-mausoleums and gurdwaras have shut their doors for devotees while some religious organisations and sects are now offering online prayers, namaz etc. to keep the crowd and the virus away.