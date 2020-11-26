Photo

In Pics: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, Guv Koshyari pay tributes to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims

In Pics: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, Guv Koshyari pay tributes to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims
PTI Photo

Mumbai: Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday paid homage to victims of the 26/11 terror attack on its 12th anniversary at the Mumbai Police Headquarters' martyrs' memorial. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray were also present to pay their respects.

Speaking at the Maharashtra Police headquarters after paying floral tributes to the martyrs, Thackeray said though the state is facing a financial crisis, his government will take every step to strengthen the police force.

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also inaugurated 'Hutatma Dalan' (Martyr's Gallery), dedicated to the Bravehearts, who lost their lives in the terror attacks.

Check out the pictures:

Twitter/@OfficeofUT
Twitter/@AUThackeray
Twitter/@AUThackeray
PTI Photo
PTI Photo
PTI Photo
PTI Photo

