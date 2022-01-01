In Pics: Kashmir celebrates New Year's eve with music and firecrackers

Srinagar: Kashmiris danced the night off on New year's eve December 31, 2021. Tourists also flocked the Gulmarg ski resort to welcome New Year 2022

Sajad Hameed /FPJ

Sajad Hameed /FPJ

Sajad Hameed /FPJ

Sajad Hameed /FPJ

People celebrate the new year during an event at World famous ski resort Gulmarg | Sajad Hameed /FPJ

Sajad Hameed /FPJ

A general night view of the famous snow covered ski resort, Gulmarg, during the new year celebration. | Sajad Hameed /FPJ

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 11:34 AM IST