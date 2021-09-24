In Pics: Indian-Americans commemorate PM Modi's arrival at White House ahead of Biden-meet

A large number of Indian-Americans gathered outside the White House ahead of the arrival of PM Narendra Modi on Friday. The PM is all set to attend a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House today. He will later participate in the first-in-person Quad Leaders' Summit.

"We feel privileged to welcome him here.He's a promising leader, can take India to greater heights", a supporter said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

ALSO READ PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath before October 10: Report

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 08:53 PM IST