In Pics: Indian Air Force holds air show over Dal lake in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar: An air show was held here on Sunday where IAF’s skydiving team Akash Ganga and Suryakiran Aerobatic and Display Team and paramotor flying will maneuver the skies over the famous Dal Lake.



The air show was organised by the Air Force Station Srinagar and the Jammu and Kashmir administration as part of the ongoing celebrations commemorating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.



The main aim of the exercise — under the theme ‘Give Wings to Your Dream’ — was to motivate the youth of the valley to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) and to promote tourism in the region, the officials said.



Students attended the air show on Sunday in Srinagar.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 06:05 PM IST