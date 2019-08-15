In Pics: Independence Day celebrations across India

The nation celebrated the 73rd Independence Day today, and marking the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of the nation on the 73rd Independence Day. "Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" tweeted Modi from his official Twitter account.

The people of India are celebrating Independence Day with great fervor. Here are the pictures of flag hosting and celebrations across the country.