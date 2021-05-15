Photo

In pics: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Kerala and coastal areas, state prepares as Cyclone Tauktae intensifies

The after effects of the deep depression formed over Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea that intensified into a cyclonic storm (Tauktae) over the archipelago and adjoining southeast east central Arabian Sea moving northwards during the past six hours, has caused huge damage to the coastal areas in Kerala.

Even though the depression is approximately around 290 km away from Kannur, on account of the heavy rains across the state, and with the sea turning rough, the state government has been forced to open numerous camps across the state to move people to safety.

According to the India Meteorological Department Tauktae is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and expected to move north-north-westwards and reach near the Gujarat coast by May 18 morning.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed the preparedness of the state in facing any calamity arising out of the cyclonic storm.

The worst affected on account of the rough sea include the coastal hamlets in the state capital, parts of Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargode.

Starting Friday night, huge number of trees were uprooted and power supply disrupted for long hours on account of the high speed winds and heavy rain. In many places the supply was restored on Saturday, while in few places it's yet to be restored.

Here's a look at the after effects of the Tauktae storm

Strong wind continues to lash following the Cyclone alert in Thiruvananthapuram
View of the waterlogging street due to rainfall amid cyclone warning
House getting sweeped away in the wayer logged due to heavy rains
Two-storeyed house collapses due to high tides at sea due to Cyclone 'Tauktae, in Uppala
High tides form in the sea due to the formation of cyclone Tauktae, in Thrissur
High tides form in the sea due to the formation of cyclone Tauktae, in Eriyad
A view of a waterlogged street due to heavy rains continues to lash the city under the influence of Cyclone Taukta
Fisherman anchored Boats at Valiyathura coast following the Cyclone alert in Thiruvananthapuram
High tides form in the sea due to the formation of cyclone Tauktae, in Thrissur
NDRF teams deployed to Tamil Nadu and Kerala impending Cyclone 'Tauktae' on Friday.
NDRF team posted impending Cyclone 'Tauktae' at Cheruthoni in Idukki on Friday
NDRF team posted impending Cyclone 'Tauktae' at Cheruthoni in Idukki on Friday
