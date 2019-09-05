In Pics: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, scenes from the city

Mumbai: At least 15 locations in Mumbai received in excess of 20 cm and 30 cm of rainfall within 24 hours on September 4, as recorded by the BMC's rain gauges in different areas.

These include: Vikhroli East (35.4 cm), Borivali (33.0 cm), Marol (31.4 cm), Wadala (31.0 cm), Kandivali (30.3 cm), Dharavi (30.0 cm), Dadar (29.4 cm), Andheri East (28.5 cm), Vile Parle (28.0 cm

Here are the images of the flood-like situation in Mumbai.