In Pics: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 celebrations across India

By FPJ Web Desk

Lord Ganesh
Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated all over India today. From ministers to celebrities, the entire nation is offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also offered prayers at his residence in Mumbai along with his wife and daughter.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday offered prayers at his residence in Nagpur on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi which commenced today.

In Odisha, Sand Ganesh was made by Sudarsan Pattnaik with a message "Say no to single-use plastic".

In Andhra Pradesh, devotees made Ganesh idol of sugarcane in Krishna district.

Here are the pictures of Ganpati, from all over India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah offers prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple, in Mumbai
ANI Photo
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offers prayer to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence in Mumbai
ANI Photo
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with his family offer prayers to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival at his residence in Nagpur
ANI Photo
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey offers prayers to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival at Maharastra Mandal in Patna
ANI Photo
Bollywood actor and social activist Nana Patekar gives a final touch to an idol of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi at his residence in Mumbai
ANI Photo
Sonali Bendre Behl
Photo Credit: Twitter
Vivek Anand Oberoi
Photo Credit: Twitter
Khairatabad Ganesh is sculpted at 61 feet height & is claimed to be the tallest murti in India by organizers.
Photo Credit: Twitter
In Andhra Pradesh,devotees make Ganesh idol of sugarcane in Krishna district.
ANI Photo
In Odisha, Sand Ganesh was made by Sudarsan Pattnaik with a message "Say no to single-use plastic, Save Environment".
Photo Credit: Twitter
People take photos of Ganesha idol which made of conch shell on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Valampuri
ANI Photo
A view of a Ganesha idol made using about 2.5 tons of aloe vera, on display at a pandal in Chennai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai
ANI Photo
Tamil Nadu: An idol of Lord Ganesha in army dress installed in a pandal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival
ANI Photo
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Surat
PTI Photo
Devotees offering prayers after the installation of an idol of Lord Ganesh at Patrakarpuram Ganesh Puja Pandaal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Lucknow
ANI Photo
A devotee whispers a wish in the ear of an idol of Hindu God Ganesha as part of a ritual on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, in Amritsar
PTI Photo
School students offer prayer during the mass worship on the occasion of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival in Bhubaneswar
School students offer prayer during the mass worship on the occasion of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival in Bhubaneswar
Devotees seek blessing from an elephant on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, at Latshil Ganesh Mandir in Guwahati
Devotees seek blessing from an elephant on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, at Latshil Ganesh Mandir in Guwahati
ANI Photo
A boy dressed as the elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesha gestures during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebration in Pushkar
AFP Photo

