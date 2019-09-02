In Pics: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 celebrations across India

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated all over India today. From ministers to celebrities, the entire nation is offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also offered prayers at his residence in Mumbai along with his wife and daughter.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday offered prayers at his residence in Nagpur on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi which commenced today.

In Odisha, Sand Ganesh was made by Sudarsan Pattnaik with a message "Say no to single-use plastic".

In Andhra Pradesh, devotees made Ganesh idol of sugarcane in Krishna district.

Here are the pictures of Ganpati, from all over India.