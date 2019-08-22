Photo

Updated on

In Pics: Fires in Amazon rainforest rage at record rate

By FPJ Web Desk

Fire erupts in Amazon rainforest in Brazil
Fire erupts in Amazon rainforest in Brazil
Photo Credit: Twitter

Brasilia: "The Amazon rainforest in Brazil is experiencing a record amount of fires this year -- more than 74,000 outbreaks so far -- which is an 84 per cent increase from the same period in 2018, according to data from the country's space agency.

The National Institute for Space Research (IPNE) said it detected more than 74,000 fires between January 1 and August 20 -- the highest number since records began in 2013. According to the agency, it observed more than 9,500 forest fires since last Thursday, mostly in the Amazon region.

The satellite images showed Brazil's most northern state, Roraima, covered in dark smoke, while neighbouring Amazonas state declared an emergency over the fires. The hashtags #PrayforAmazonas and #AmazonRainforest were trending on Twitter on Wednesday.

NASA satellite images showed that the wildfires in the Brazilian rainforest are creating cross country smoke." -By IANS

Here are the pictures of Amazon rainforest fire

In Pics: Fires in Amazon rainforest rage at record rate
Photo Credit: Twitter
In Pics: Fires in Amazon rainforest rage at record rate
Photo Credit: Twitter
In Pics: Fires in Amazon rainforest rage at record rate
Photo Credit: Twitter
In Pics: Fires in Amazon rainforest rage at record rate
Photo Credit: Twitter
In Pics: Fires in Amazon rainforest rage at record rate
Photo Credit: Twitter
In Pics: Fires in Amazon rainforest rage at record rate
Photo Credit: Twitter
In Pics: Fires in Amazon rainforest rage at record rate
Photo Credit: Twitter
In Pics: Fires in Amazon rainforest rage at record rate
Photo Credit: Twitter
In Pics: Fires in Amazon rainforest rage at record rate
Photo Credit: Twitter
In Pics: Fires in Amazon rainforest rage at record rate
Photo Credit: Twitter
In Pics: Fires in Amazon rainforest rage at record rate
Photo Credit: Twitter
This satellite image provided by NASA shows several fires burning in the Brazilian Amazon forest
This satellite image provided by NASA shows several fires burning in the Brazilian Amazon forest
AP/PTI Photo

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

Recent Stories

Imran Khan won't seek further dialogue with India, says anything can happen

Imran Khan won't seek further dialogue with India, says anything can happen

ED continues to grill Raj Thackeray in money laundering case

ED continues to grill Raj Thackeray in money laundering case

Prosecution seeks 5-day custody for P. Chidambaram in INX Media case

Prosecution seeks 5-day custody for P. Chidambaram in INX Media case

Let Army check authenticity of my remarks, will submit proof: Shehla Rashid on J&K ground situation

Let Army check authenticity of my remarks, will submit proof: Shehla Rashid on J&K ground situation

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in