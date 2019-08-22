In Pics: Fires in Amazon rainforest rage at record rate

Brasilia: "The Amazon rainforest in Brazil is experiencing a record amount of fires this year -- more than 74,000 outbreaks so far -- which is an 84 per cent increase from the same period in 2018, according to data from the country's space agency.

The National Institute for Space Research (IPNE) said it detected more than 74,000 fires between January 1 and August 20 -- the highest number since records began in 2013. According to the agency, it observed more than 9,500 forest fires since last Thursday, mostly in the Amazon region.

The satellite images showed Brazil's most northern state, Roraima, covered in dark smoke, while neighbouring Amazonas state declared an emergency over the fires. The hashtags #PrayforAmazonas and #AmazonRainforest were trending on Twitter on Wednesday.

NASA satellite images showed that the wildfires in the Brazilian rainforest are creating cross country smoke." -By IANS

Here are the pictures of Amazon rainforest fire