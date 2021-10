On the occasion of Dussehra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he prays to Lord Ram to free humanity from 'Corona Ravan' amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

His remarks came after performing 'Ravan Dahan' at 'Lav Kush Ramlila' at Red Fort ground here today.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:31 PM IST