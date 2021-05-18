In pics: Cyclone Tauktae ravages parts of Gujarat, leaves behind trails of destruction

After wreaking havoc in Maharashtra and its capital city Mumbai, the 'extremely intensified' Tauktae cyclone made headed towards Gujarat state. The landfall process began on Monday (17 May) night in Gujarat. When the landfall process of the cyclone began on the state's coast around 9 pm on Monday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani reached the SEOC, a central control room in Gandhinagar, to take stock of the situation and guide the administration.

He stayed at the control room till Monday midnight and held telephonic conversations and virtual meetings with collectors and field officers of affected districts, as per the release. Rupani returned to the SEOC again on Tuesday morning and spent over three hours, during which he chaired a review meeting with officials and collected information about the present situation and the devastation caused by the cyclone.

So far at least seven people were killed in the state as the cyclone battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, officials said on Tuesday.

The landfall process of the eye of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around midnight.

Here's a look at how the Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc in some parts of Gujarat: