In pics: Check out Robotic Captain Arjun in Pune introduced by Central Railways

Captain Arjun is equipped with a motion sensor, one PTZ camera (Pan, Tilt, Zoom Camera) and one Dome Camera. The Cameras use Artificial Intelligence algorithms to track suspicious activity and antisocial activity, has an inbuilt siren, motion activated spotlight H-264 Processor, there is also an in-built internal storage for recording in case there is a network failure. Captain Arjun does thermal screening and records the temperature in digital display panel with a response time of 0.5 seconds and if temperature is higher than reference range, it sounds an abnormal automatic alarm with a counting capacity of 999. Captain Arjun has adopted a two-way communication mode, voice and video and also speaks in local language. It is housed with speakers to spread awareness messages on COVID19. Captain Arjun also has a sensor-based sanitizer and mask dispenser and can move. The robot has floor sanitisation facility with good battery backup. It has rugged wheels which supports all kinds of surfaces.

The Brain Child behind this innovation of ‘Captain Arjun’, Shri Alok Bohra DIG/RPF, Central Railway said "The high infection rates among multiple segments of people across the world have hampered efforts to tackle COVID-19 pandemic that prompted us to consider robotic screening. Captain ARJUN can be deployed for multiple uses and it is an effective element in station access control and will augment the station security plan"