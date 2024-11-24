In Pics: BJP Hits 84% Strike Rate In Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Check Performance Of Other Parties

The ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a landslide victory by winning 230 of the state’s 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. BJP emerged as the strongest performer, winning 132 seats out of 149 contested, resulting in an impressive strike rate of 88.6%. |

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena secured 57 of the 80 seats it contested, with a strike rate of 71.3%, placing it second. |

Ajit Pawar’s NCP followed closely, winning 41 out of 59 seats, achieving a strike rate of 69.5%. |

Among the opposition parties, the Congress fielded candidates in 100 constituencies, winning only 16 seats, resulting in a strike rate of 16%. |

The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray performed slightly better, securing 20 seats out of the 94 it contested, with a strike rate of 21.3%. |