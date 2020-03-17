Photo

Updated on

In Pics: As coronavirus fear grips the world, city streets are deserted

By FPJ Web Desk

An almost empty street is seen at Times Square in Manhattan in New York City.
(Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP)

Amid coronavirus outbreak, cities across the world saw empty streets, sporting games cancelled and travel restrictions imposed. The virus has impacted every corner of society: children are home from school, employees are working remotely and many public attractions have closed.

Further tightening the lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread, countries have also imposed travel restrictions prohibiting the entry of travellers from COVID-19 affected countries.

Globally, the total coronavirus cases are at 167,511, including 86,434 cases outside China and 81,077 in China, according to data from the World Health Organization. The death toll due to the virus in China stands at 3,218 and 3,388 outside China.

Due to the coronavirus and restrictions from government public spaces across the world bore a deserted.

Gran Via remains empty in Madrid after regional authorities ordered all shops in the region be shuttered in order to slow the coronavirus spread.
(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
A commercial street remains empty in Barcelona after regional authorities ordered all shops in the region be shuttered in order to slow the coronavirus spread.
(Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Normally busy downtown streets are virtually empty at rush hour due to coronavirus fears in Seattle, Washington.
John Moore/Getty Images/AFP
This aerial photo taken on March 10, 2020 shows an empty street in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
(Photo by STR / AFP)
A picture taken on March 14, 2020, shows the empty main Boulevard of Tirana, amid the outbreak of COVID-19.
(Photo by Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP)
A picture shows a general view of the partly empty Luxembourg Gardens in Paris.
(Photo by Ludovic Marin / AFP)
A picture taken which shows people sitting at an empty square in the center of Vienna, where activities came to a halt due to the novel coronavirus.
(Photo by HELMUT FOHRINGER / APA / AFP)
A general view of the empty Vatican's St. Peter's Square and its main basilica days after their closure to tourists as part of a wider crackdown to contain the coronavirus epidemic.
(Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

