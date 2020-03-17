In Pics: As coronavirus fear grips the world, city streets are deserted

Amid coronavirus outbreak, cities across the world saw empty streets, sporting games cancelled and travel restrictions imposed. The virus has impacted every corner of society: children are home from school, employees are working remotely and many public attractions have closed.

Further tightening the lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread, countries have also imposed travel restrictions prohibiting the entry of travellers from COVID-19 affected countries.

Globally, the total coronavirus cases are at 167,511, including 86,434 cases outside China and 81,077 in China, according to data from the World Health Organization. The death toll due to the virus in China stands at 3,218 and 3,388 outside China.

Due to the coronavirus and restrictions from government public spaces across the world bore a deserted.