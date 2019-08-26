In Pics: Arun Jaitley cremated with full state honours, prominent politicians pay tribute

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat, yesterday. Jaitley passed away in New Delhi on Saturday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66

Jaitley's last rites were performed by his son Rohan Jaitley while several of his family members were also present at the cremation ground. A number of politicians and top personalities attended the last rites of the late BJP leader

Here are some of the pictures of politicians and other personalities, who attended the last rites of the late BJP leader.