In Pics: A look at how Ram Navami 2022 was celebrated across India

Ram Navami was celebrated with fervour across the state with people taking out religious processions after a gap of two years due to COVID-19. Braving searing heat, devotees came out with colourful flags, drums and martial art displays on the streets for Ram Navami, celebrated as Lord Ram's birthday.

Cities across the country wore a festive look on the occasion with flags bearing images of Lord Hanuman and posters of Shri Ram with Hanuman at several places.

Here's a look at pictures of celebrations of the festival across India:

Burdwan: People from different communities take part in the harmony procession organised on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Burdwan, Sunday, April 10, 2022. | -

Hyderabad: Devotees participate in the Shobha Yatra organised on the occasion of Ram Navami, near Mangalhat in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 10, 2022 | -

Nadia: Devotees take part in a rally organised on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Nadia, Sunday, April 10, 2022. | -

Muzaffarpur: Devotees during the Shobha Yatra organised by Sarvajanik Hanuman Mandir Parishad (SHMP) on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Muzaffarpur, Sunday, April 10, 2022. | -

Malda: Childrens take part in a rally during Ram Navami celebrations at Malda, Sunday, April 10, 2022. | -

Bengaluru: Artists dressed as mythological characters take part in Ram Navami celebrations in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 10, 2022. | Shailendra Bhojak

Ranchi: Artists dressed as mythological characters take part in the procession of Ram Navami festival, in Ranchi, Sunday, April 10, 2022. | -

Prayagraj: Devotees offer prayers on the banks of Ganga river on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Prayagraj, Sunday, April 10, 2022 | -

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 09:18 PM IST