e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Photo-gallery / In Pics: A look at how Ram Navami 2022 was celebrated across India

In Pics: A look at how Ram Navami 2022 was celebrated across India

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 09:18 PM IST

Muzaffarpur: Devotees during the Shobha Yatra organised by Sarvajanik Hanuman Mandir Parishad (SHMP) on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Muzaffarpur, Sunday, April 10, 2022 | -
Muzaffarpur: Devotees during the Shobha Yatra organised by Sarvajanik Hanuman Mandir Parishad (SHMP) on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Muzaffarpur, Sunday, April 10, 2022 | -
Advertisement

Ram Navami was celebrated with fervour across the state with people taking out religious processions after a gap of two years due to COVID-19. Braving searing heat, devotees came out with colourful flags, drums and martial art displays on the streets for Ram Navami, celebrated as Lord Ram's birthday.

Cities across the country wore a festive look on the occasion with flags bearing images of Lord Hanuman and posters of Shri Ram with Hanuman at several places.

Here's a look at pictures of celebrations of the festival across India:

Burdwan: People from different communities take part in the harmony procession organised on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Burdwan, Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Burdwan: People from different communities take part in the harmony procession organised on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Burdwan, Sunday, April 10, 2022. | -

Hyderabad: Devotees participate in the Shobha Yatra organised on the occasion of Ram Navami, near Mangalhat in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 10, 2022

Hyderabad: Devotees participate in the Shobha Yatra organised on the occasion of Ram Navami, near Mangalhat in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 10, 2022 | -

Advertisement
Nadia: Devotees take part in a rally organised on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Nadia, Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Nadia: Devotees take part in a rally organised on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Nadia, Sunday, April 10, 2022. | -

Muzaffarpur: Devotees during the Shobha Yatra organised by Sarvajanik Hanuman Mandir Parishad (SHMP) on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Muzaffarpur, Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Muzaffarpur: Devotees during the Shobha Yatra organised by Sarvajanik Hanuman Mandir Parishad (SHMP) on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Muzaffarpur, Sunday, April 10, 2022. | -

Young girls take part in the Kumari Puja ritual as part of the annual Hindu festival of Ram Navami at the Adyapeath ashram on the outskirts of Kolkata on April 10, 2022.
Advertisement
Malda: Childrens take part in a rally during Ram Navami celebrations at Malda, Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Malda: Childrens take part in a rally during Ram Navami celebrations at Malda, Sunday, April 10, 2022. | -

Bengaluru: Artists dressed as mythological characters take part in Ram Navami celebrations in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Bengaluru: Artists dressed as mythological characters take part in Ram Navami celebrations in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 10, 2022. | Shailendra Bhojak

Ranchi: Artists dressed as mythological characters take part in the procession of Ram Navami festival, in Ranchi, Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Ranchi: Artists dressed as mythological characters take part in the procession of Ram Navami festival, in Ranchi, Sunday, April 10, 2022. | -

Advertisement
Prayagraj: Devotees offer prayers on the banks of Ganga river on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Prayagraj, Sunday, April 10, 2022

Prayagraj: Devotees offer prayers on the banks of Ganga river on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Prayagraj, Sunday, April 10, 2022 | -

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 09:18 PM IST